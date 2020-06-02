أكادير : النساء أكثر انضباطا في وضع ” الكمامة” بالشارع العام

منذ ساعتين
0
ع اللطيف بركة : هبة بريس 
جولة ل ” هبة بريس ” خلال الاسبوع الجاري وما قبل الاخير من انتهاء فترة الحجر الصحي وحالة الطوارئ المتعلقة بوباء ” كورونا” بالفضاءات التجارية أو شوارع مدينة أكادير يلاحظ أن النساء أكثر انضباطا في وضع ” الكمامة ” من الرجال .
 ولعل هذا الانضباط في زمن الحجر الصحي ، قد يكشف أن نون النسوة أكثر إحترازا من انتقال الوباء من الذكور ، هؤلاء لاينضبطون بشكل كامل في وضع الكمامة ، وحتى الارقام التي تقدمها النيابة العامة لمخالفي حالة الطوارئ الصحية تكشف بالملموس أن نسبة الذكور كبيرة جدا في عدد من أحيلو على النيابة العامة بالمدينة .
و تبقى النساء أكثر الفئات صبرا في حالة الطوارئ الصحية التي تشهدها البلاد، حيت قدمن تضحيات جسام، خصوصا في جانب التطبيب والتمريض في الصفوف الامامية لمواجهة جائحة كورونا.
اما بخصوص أصناف وأنواع ” الكمامة أو اللثام” التي يضعنها النساء، فليس هناك اختلاف كبير، نساء الوسط الحضري، يضعن  كمامة من النوع الجيد، في حين أن نساء الهوامش يضعن الكمامة التي اعلنتها وزارة الصناعة والتجارة وهي في متناول الطبقات الهشة.
أما بخصوص الدعاية وتقبل الأخبار الزائفة، فالنساء الاكثر عرضة لاستقبالها والتأثر بها، عكس الذكور .

