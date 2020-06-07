طرفاية : اعتقال ثلاث أشخاص متهمين بتهجير البشر

منذ 51 ثانية
0
هبة بريس : طرفاية
تمكنت عناصر المركز القضائي للدرك الملكي بسرية طرفاية مساء يوم الجمعة الماضي، من إيقاف 3 أشخاص يشتبه في ارتباطهم بشبكة إجرامية تنشط في تنظيم الهجرة غير الشرعية والاتجار بالبشر.
وحسب مصادر عليمة، فإن المعلومات الأولية للبحث والتحقيقات التي أشرف عليها قائد سرية طرفاية، فإن المشتبه بهم الثلاثة الموقوفين هم من دول جنوب الصحراء،  مواطنان من السنغال والآخر ينحدر من غانا، لهم ارتباط بشبكة تمتهن تهريب البشر، كان أخرها عملية تم إحباطها من طرف السلطات، حيث تم إنقاذ سبعين شخصا ووفاة شخصان.
وأشار المصدر نفسه، إلى أنه تم فتح بحث قضائي في هذه القضية تحت إشراف النيابة العامة المختصة للكشف عن جميع ظروف وملابسات هذه القضية، وتحديد ارتباطاتها وامتداداتها المحتملة على الصعيدين الوطني والدولي حيث تم تقديم المشتبه فيهم أمام النيابة العامة المختصة صباح يوم أمس السبت بالعيون.

ما رأيك؟
المجموع 0 آراء
0

هل أعجبك الموضوع !

+ = Verify Human or Spambot ?

مقالات ذات صلة

Photo of يرتدون زيا عسكريا.. مقتل 20 قرويا بهجوم شنه مسلحون بمالي

يرتدون زيا عسكريا.. مقتل 20 قرويا بهجوم شنه مسلحون…

منذ 15 ساعة
Photo of طنجة.. انتحار عنصر للقوات المساعدة في ظروف غامضة

طنجة.. انتحار عنصر للقوات المساعدة في ظروف غامضة

منذ 16 ساعة
Photo of متورط في حيازة وترويج أجهزة معلوماتية تستخدم في الغش بالامتحانات .. توقيف شاب باكادير

متورط في حيازة وترويج أجهزة معلوماتية تستخدم في الغش…

منذ يوم واحد
Photo of البحر يلفظ مخدرات بشاطئ الزوابي شمال طرفاية

البحر يلفظ مخدرات بشاطئ الزوابي شمال طرفاية

منذ يومين
Photo of الاطاحة بعصابة مختصة في سرقة السيارات بطنجة

الاطاحة بعصابة مختصة في سرقة السيارات بطنجة

منذ يومين
Photo of أمن برشيد يشهر سلاحه لإيقاف شخص هدد الشرطة و كسر واجهات 4 سيارات

أمن برشيد يشهر سلاحه لإيقاف شخص هدد الشرطة و…

منذ يومين
Photo of طرفاية : شاطئ أخفنير يلفظ جثة غريق

طرفاية : شاطئ أخفنير يلفظ جثة غريق

منذ 3 أيام
Photo of بركان .. توقيف شخص متورط في قضايا المخدرات والتزوير

بركان .. توقيف شخص متورط في قضايا المخدرات والتزوير

منذ 3 أيام
Photo of خرقوا حالة الطوارئ وضبط بحوزتهم 2930 قرص “اكستازي” .. توقيف 3 أشخاص بالجديدة

خرقوا حالة الطوارئ وضبط بحوزتهم 2930 قرص “اكستازي” ..…

منذ 3 أيام
Photo of في ظروف غامضة ….العثور على جثة متشرد بمارتيل

في ظروف غامضة ….العثور على جثة متشرد بمارتيل

منذ 4 أيام

اترك تعليقاً

لن يتم نشر عنوان بريدك الإلكتروني.

زر الذهاب إلى الأعلى
close button
الآن يُمكنكم تحميل تطبيق موقع "هبة بريس" المزيد +
إغلاق

تحرص ar.hibapress.com على حماية خصوصية المعلومات الشخصية التي تتلقاها منكم عند استخدام مختلف خدماتها . cookies

Cookie settings

Below you can choose which kind of cookies you allow on this website. Click on the "Save cookie settings" button to apply your choice.

FunctionalOur website uses functional cookies. These cookies are necessary to let our website work.

AnalyticalOur website uses analytical cookies to make it possible to analyze our website and optimize for the purpose of a.o. the usability.

Social mediaOur website places social media cookies to show you 3rd party content like YouTube and FaceBook. These cookies may track your personal data.

AdvertisingOur website places advertising cookies to show you 3rd party advertisements based on your interests. These cookies may track your personal data.

OtherOur website places 3rd party cookies from other 3rd party services which aren't Analytical, Social media or Advertising.