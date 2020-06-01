الداخلة : سرقة بالملايير في أكبر وحدة إستثمارية لتجميد سمك ” الاخطبوط” بإفريقيا

تفجرت فضيحة اختلاسات مالية كبيرة  تعرضت لها ”كولدن كولف مارسي فوود الداخلة” تقدر بالملايير واصابع الاتهام موجهة لوحدات تجميد منافسة.
هذا و كشفت مصادر عليمة ل ” هبة بريس” أن عملية مراجعة و تدقيق في الحسابات أجرتها مجموعة “كولدن كولف مارسي فوود الداخلة”، كشف عن جريمة مالية تقدر ب”الملايير” وضعت مسؤول بمصلحة التصدير  و وحدات تجميد منافسة بالداخلة في قفص الاتهام .
مدققو الحسابات المالية بإدارة “كولدن كولف مارسي فوود الداخلة” خلال فترة الحجر الصحي، خلص الى وجود تسريب كميات مهمة من المخزون السمكي من شركة “كوزا بيش” احد فروع المجموعة لفائدة عدد من وحدات التجميد المصنفة في خانة “المعاديين” و عددها عشرة حسب مصادر مقربة من الملف.
وكشف المدققون عبر تتبع مسار التحويلات من شركة “كوزا بيش” عبر النظام المعلوماتي “سمك” الذي تشرف عليه مندوبية الصيد البحري و المكتب الوطني للصيد، عن تسريب كميات جد مهمة من المنتوجات البحرية خاصة الأخطبوط لفائدة الوحدات المنافسة، بأثمنة بخسة، تمكن من منافسة لمجموعة “كولدن كولف مارسي فوود الداخلة”، و تهدف الى الحاق خسائر جسيمة بها ، لفائدة الوحدات المنافسة بالمنطقة و كذلك الشركات الأجنبية خصوصا منها الإسبانية، و تعجل بانهيار مجموعة “كولدن كولف مارسي فوود الداخلة”.
وأضافت مصادرنا ، أن عمليات التمحيص في المعاملات المالية لشركة ” كولدن كولف مارسي فوود الداخلة” أن تلك العمليات المرتبطة باختلاسات بالملايير ابتدأت منذ 2015.
مصادر متطابقة قالت انه فور اكتشاف تلك العمليات تم  الاتصال بالأطراف المتورطة، التي بادرت الى تسليم المجموعة شيكات بنكية تتوفر ” هبة بريس” على نسخ منها من إحتواء الفضيحة تقدر قيمتها ب 4 مليون درهم، في اسم شركة “كوزا بيش” مقابل فواتير لطي الملف ، علما تقول المصادر  أن البيانات الإلكترونية بين الطرفين تعود إلى 2015، فيما القانون يحدد مدة عمليات البيع في 24 شهرا، بمعنى أن التسديد كان يجب ان يكون في سنة2017 على الاقل، ما يدين المتورط في عملية “شراء مسروقات”.
ويواجه بعض المتورطين تهمة ” خيانة الامانة  ” خصوصا أن التعاملات مع تلك الوحدات المنافسة  لا يمكن وجود معاملات تجارية مع هذه الأطراف، بسبب طبيعة العلاقة المتشنجة بين مجموعة “مارسي فوود كولدن كولف الداخلة” و هؤلاء، مما طرح التساؤل بحسب مصدر مقرب من الملف، عن الكيفية التي وصلت بها منتوجات  المجموعة الى هذه الشركات و الموثقة عبر نظام تتبع المسار؟.
و تعد مجموعة “مارسي فوود كولدن كولف الداخلة” اكبر وحدة تجميد في أفريقيا التي توفر حوالي 12000 منصب شغل مباشر و غير مباشر ، و أكبر مستقطب للمنتوجات البحرية بالمنطقة، حيث مكنت سياستها من الرفع من قيمة الموارد البحرية و تثمينها خصوصا الأخطبوط و الرخويات، ما أنعش سوق الأخطبوط بلغ معه التسقيف أعلى قياساته ب 200 درهما للكلغ، بعد تدهور الأثمان لسنين كان محدودا في 20 درهما، و تحققت معه طفرة نوعية في سوق الرخويات و معها الترقية الاقتصادية و الاجتماعية لحوالي 20000 بحار في الصيد البحري بالمنطقة، و هو ما جعلها تتعرض لمضايقات من جهات منافسة.
ومن المرتقب أن يعرف هذا الملف تطورات في القادم من الايام ، بعد وجود دلائل وحجج تورط عدد من الاشخاص للوقوف أمام العدالة.

