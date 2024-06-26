نجاه عتابو لـ”هبة بريس”: “أنا مدرسة وقدمت مواضيع اجتماعية تركت بصمة”
هبة بريس – فن
عبرت الفنانة الشعبية نجاة عتابو، عن سعادتها بلقاء جمهورها عبر مهرجان موازين في دورته الـ19.
وقالت عتابو في حديث مع هبة بريس: “أنا مدرسة، وأصول وأجول في لوني الغنائي كما أريد”.
وأضافت اعتابو، أنها لا تغني الشعبي من أجل الغناء فقط، بل تقدم مواضيع اجتماعية مهمة تركت بصمة وأثرا كبيرا لدى المغاربة، لافتة الى أن غالبية جمهورها يفضلون أعمالها القديمة على الحديثة.
5 تعليقات
انت راقصة ومغنية ساهمت بشكل كبير في ضرب الاخلاق والقيم .شوفي غيرو خير دليل.
تدرس ماذا. اذا كانت تعني مادة الفسوق والفجور وعصيان الرحمان. فنعم اللهم اعف عنا ولا تواخذنا بما فعل السفهاء منا وتب علينا قبل مغادرة هذه الدنيا الفانية
لاحول ولا قوة الا بالله العلي العظيم اذا كنت انت مدرسة فما عسانا ان نقول على المرحوم الاستاذ المهدي المنجره زمن التفاهة
ههههههههه أي نوع من التدريس.؟ وأي مواضيع اجتماعية قدمتي.؟!!!!! آه في deux pies والعري ومناقضة شرع الله. عليك من الله ماتستحقين. الوجه القاصح يتكلم دون مراعاة مشاعر العقلاء