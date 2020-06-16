القادة العرب يعبرون عن متمنياتهم بالشفاء العاجل للملك محمد السادس

منذ ساعتين
0
هبة بريس ـ الرباط
أجرى الملك محمد السادس، اليوم، محادثات هاتفية مع كل من  خادم الحرمين الشريفين، الملك سلمان بن عبد العزيز آل سعود، و الأمير محمد بن سلمان آل سعود، ولي عهد المملكة العربية السعودية.
كما أجرى محادثات هاتفية من الملك عبد الله الثاني، عاهل المملكة الأردنية الهاشمية، و الشيخ تميم بن حمد آل ثاني، أمير قطر، و الملك حمد بن خليفة، عاهل مملكة البحرين.
وخلال هذه المحادثات، أعرب أصحاب الجلالة والسمو الملكي لجلالة الملك عن متمنياتهم بالشفاء العاجل والصحة الجيدة، وذلك على إثر العملية التي تكللت بالنجاح يوم الأحد 14 يونيو ، بمصحة القصر الملكي بالرباط”

