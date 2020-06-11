الساحة المصرية تفقد الفنان القدير محمود مسعود

منذ 12 دقيقة
0
القسم الفني _ هبة بريس
فقدت الساحة الفنية المصرية فنانا آخر هذا اليوم  إذ فارق الممثل محمود مسعود الحياة، عن عمر يناهز 68 سنة.
وكشفت نقابة المهن التمثيلية المصرية على حسابها في موقع “فايسبوك”، أن الفنان الراحل توفي داخل أحد مستشفيات وسط القاهرة، إثر هبوط مفاجئ في الدورة الدموية.
واشتهر محمود مسعود بأدواره التلفزية في أعمال مصرية، كانت تلقى إقبالا من طرف المشاهد المغربي، والعربي، من بينها مسلسلات “أم كلثوم”، و”أفراح إبليس”، و”القضاء في الإسلام”، و”نسيم الروح”، و”سيدنا السيد”، و”عوالم خفية”، و”حارة اليهود”.
وكانت الساحة الفنية المصرية، والعربية، قد فقدت قبل مدة قصيرة، اسما لامعا، هو الفنان حسن حسني، الذي كان من بين أشهر وجوه التمثيل المصريين.

