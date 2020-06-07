أوريد مُعلّقا على “ضجة” بنموسى: لا يجب أن نعطي للأخر ذريعة ليتدخل “

منذ 8 ساعات
2

هبة بريس – الرباط

تساءل المفكر والمؤرخ المغربي ، حسن أوريد ، عن سبب “تسريب” السفيرة الفرنسية لفحوى اللقاء الذي جمعها مع شكيب بنموسى رئيس اللجنة المُعينة لاعداد تصور النموذج التنموي الجديد، قائلا :”لا أعرف لماذا قامت السفيرة بتسريب ذلك ، هل اعتبرته فرنسيا؟ “، مضيفا أن من حق المغاربة أن يغضبوا .
وأضاف أوريد ، خلال ندوة تفاعلية ، نظمتها شبيبة حزب العدالة والتنمية ، أمس السبت ، أنه لايملك معطيات حول واقعة بنموسى والسفيرة الفرنسية ، مردفا : “أتذكر في الخطب الرسمية أنه قيل عن صواب بأن المغرب ليس محمية لفرنسا ، بل هو دولة لها سيادة وأدت ثمنا غاليا من أجل استقلالها وينبغي طبعا أن لا نقوم بأشياء مخلة.. هذا مؤلم”. لافتا بأنه :”لا يجب أن نعطي للأخر ذريعة ليتدخل “.
من جهته، نفى مصدر مقرب من بنموسى، تقديم رئيس اللجنة عرضا للسفيرة الفرنسية، التي أخطأت التعبير، ولم يسرب معطيات أو أسرارا خاصة عن عمل لجنة النموذج التنموي الجديد، مضيفا أنه ناقش معها العموميات المرتبطة بهذا الموضوع، على غرار ما قام به مع سفيري أمريكا وبريطانيا، في الأشهر الماضية.

ما رأيك؟
المجموع 2 آراء
0

هل أعجبك الموضوع !

+ = Verify Human or Spambot ?

مقالات ذات صلة

Photo of إتحاديو سوس يأملون إنخراط المغاربة في دعم الشرعية التاريخية و الفكرية لحزبهم

إتحاديو سوس يأملون إنخراط المغاربة في دعم الشرعية التاريخية…

منذ 5 ساعات
Photo of تعليقا على إعلان القاهرة.. بوريطة: اتفاق الصخيرات مرجعية أساسية لحل الأزمة الليبية

تعليقا على إعلان القاهرة.. بوريطة: اتفاق الصخيرات مرجعية أساسية…

منذ 8 ساعات
Photo of بعد “احاطته” لسفيرة فرنسا ..الشبيبة الاستقلالية تُطالب باستقالة بنموسى

بعد “احاطته” لسفيرة فرنسا ..الشبيبة الاستقلالية تُطالب باستقالة بنموسى

منذ 14 ساعة
Photo of السليمي : “بنموسى” ارتكب خطأ كبيرا ضرب به عمل لجنة كاملة

السليمي : “بنموسى” ارتكب خطأ كبيرا ضرب به عمل…

منذ 17 ساعة
Photo of حداد لبنموسى : لماذا نحتاج إلى دعم فرنسا بخصوص قضية تهم المغاربة؟

حداد لبنموسى : لماذا نحتاج إلى دعم فرنسا بخصوص…

منذ 18 ساعة
Photo of الشرقاوي لبنموسى : المغاربة يريدون “نموذج تنموي مغربي محض “

الشرقاوي لبنموسى : المغاربة يريدون “نموذج تنموي مغربي محض…

منذ 18 ساعة
Photo of إطلاق إعلان القاهرة لحل الأزمة الليبية..لماذا تجاهل السيسي اتفاق الصخيرات؟

إطلاق إعلان القاهرة لحل الأزمة الليبية..لماذا تجاهل السيسي اتفاق…

منذ يوم واحد
Photo of المرزوقي يهنئ السراج بـ”الانتصارات” ضد قوات حفتر

المرزوقي يهنئ السراج بـ”الانتصارات” ضد قوات حفتر

منذ يوم واحد
Photo of الخليفة يدعو لتخليق الحياة السياسية وإجراء نقد ذاتي صريح في زمن كورونا

الخليفة يدعو لتخليق الحياة السياسية وإجراء نقد ذاتي صريح…

منذ يوم واحد
Photo of خطأ سيادي يجرّ على بنموسى مطالب بالاستقالة

خطأ سيادي يجرّ على بنموسى مطالب بالاستقالة

منذ يوم واحد

‫2 تعليقات

  2. Je crois que certains veulent faire de cette affaire tout un drame alors que les problèmes d’actualité qui doivent préoccupper les marocains sont plutôt ceux afférents au confinement dont on ne voit toujours pas l’issue.

اترك تعليقاً

لن يتم نشر عنوان بريدك الإلكتروني.

زر الذهاب إلى الأعلى
close button
الآن يُمكنكم تحميل تطبيق موقع "هبة بريس" المزيد +
إغلاق

تحرص ar.hibapress.com على حماية خصوصية المعلومات الشخصية التي تتلقاها منكم عند استخدام مختلف خدماتها . cookies

Cookie settings

Below you can choose which kind of cookies you allow on this website. Click on the "Save cookie settings" button to apply your choice.

FunctionalOur website uses functional cookies. These cookies are necessary to let our website work.

AnalyticalOur website uses analytical cookies to make it possible to analyze our website and optimize for the purpose of a.o. the usability.

Social mediaOur website places social media cookies to show you 3rd party content like YouTube and FaceBook. These cookies may track your personal data.

AdvertisingOur website places advertising cookies to show you 3rd party advertisements based on your interests. These cookies may track your personal data.

OtherOur website places 3rd party cookies from other 3rd party services which aren't Analytical, Social media or Advertising.