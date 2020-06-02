العيون : نقل 7 اشخاص من اخفنير من اجل اجراء التحاليل المخبرية ل ” كورونا”

هبة بريس : طرفاية
علمت “هبة بريس” من شهود عيان ان السلطان المحلية بجماعة اخفنير وكذا الوقاية المدنية وفرقة التدخل السريع التابعة للمندوبية الاقليمية للصحة قد قامت زوال اليوم الثلاثاء 2 يونيو الحاري ،  بنقل 7 اشخاص من أجل التأكد من عدم اصابتهم بفيروس كورونا  خصوصا بعد مخالطتهم للحالة المصابة بفيروس كورونا بمدينة العيون التي سجلت بها حالة واحدة .
حالة الاصابة تتعلق بسائق سيارة أجرة والذي مر عبر منطقة اخفنير، ونقل المخالطين كإجراء إحترازي من اجل التأكد من سلامة وصحة المواطنين والمواطنات.
وحسب ذات المصدر قامت سيارات اسعاف تابعة للوقاية المدنية ومندوبية الصحة بنقلهم الى المستشفى الجهوي مولاي الحسن بلمهدي بالعيون من اجراء التحليل المخبرية.
وقالت مصادرنا أن جهة الداخلة واد الذهب تم شفاء ثلاث حالات بها، فما سجلت اصابة واحدة بجهة العيون ساقية الحمراء واجراء تحاليل مخبرية لسبعة أشخاص .

