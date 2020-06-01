فضيحة : فندق يطرد 51 إطارا صحياً يُجابهون ”كورونا“ و”الرميلي“ في خبر كان (+فيديو)

منذ 7 ساعات
4
هبة بريس – الدار البيضاء
احتج قبل قليل من يومه الاثنين عدد من الأطر الصحية  أمام مستشفى سدي مومن الخاص باستقبال حالات كوفيد 19، وذلك على خلفية طردهم من الفندق الذي كان يأويهم منذ بداية الجائحة، وتركمهم عرضة للتشرد خصوصاَ وأن العديد منهم يقطنون بمدن مثل الرباط وسلا.
وكشفت مصادر جد مطلعة  لجريدة ”هبة بريس“ الإلكترونية، أن إدارة الفندق المتواجد بالقرب من محطة القطار ”الدار البيضاء الميناء“، أبلغت جميع الأطر الطبية التابعة لوزارة الصحة والعاملة بالصفوف الأمامية لمواجهة الجائحة، والمقدر عددهم ب 51 إطاراً صحياً يضم ممرضين وأطباء وإداريين، بإفراغ الفندق بعد نهاية مدة الأداء، الأمر الذي استوجب من الأطر الطبية التوجه للمديرة الجهوية للصحة بجهة الدار البيضا سطات، نبيلة الرميلي، التي أبلغتهم بأن الفندق سيتغير إلى فندق  آخر متواجد بشارع رحال المسكيني.
غير أن المصادر ذاتها أضافت للجريدة، على أنهم تفاجئوا بغياب أسمائهم ضمن لائحة الايواء المقدمة للفندق، مما اضطرهم إلى تنظيم احتجاج أمام مستشفى سيدي مومن بالدار البيضاء، حيث تدخل مدير المستشفى قبل قليل لاحتواء الوضع ومحاولة فتح باب الحوار بحضور ممثل عن وزارة الداخلية  .
واستغرب ذات المصدر، إهمال المديرية الجهوية للصحة للموضوع والتعامل معهم بمنطق الامبالاة، بعدما طُلب منهم الذهاب لمنازلهم من أجل المبيت هذه الليلة لحين إتمام باقي إجراءات الحجز، دون أي فحص طبي يؤكد عدم نقلهم لفيروس كورونا لذويهم وأسرهم، إضافة إلى أن غالبيتهم يقطنون بمدن أخرى وليس بمدينة الدار البيضاء .

‫4 تعليقات

  1. افعل المستحيل كي افهم لكنني اعجز عن فهم تصرفات بعض المسؤولين .!!!!

