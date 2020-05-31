بالارقام والمعطيات ..حقائق تهم تعويضات المجلس الوطني للصحافة بلا تزييف

هبة بريس : الرباط 
يتعرض المجلس الوطني للصحافة لحملة تضليلية، منظمة، هدفها تشويه سمعة أعضائه، من طرف عدد من الذين لجؤوا للكذب على الرأي العام في شأن التعويضات الممنوحة لأعضائه، حيث يتم الإدعاء، مرة أنها أعلى تعويضات مقارنة مع المجالس الأخرى، أو أن لا سند قانوني لها، وفي الحالتين، الإدعاء مجرد نشر إشاعات زائفة. حيث أنه الأضعف من حيث التعويضات مقارتة مع مجالس ومؤسسات أخرى .
كما أن المجلس يشتغل طبقا  لقانون رقم 90.13 القاضي بإحداث المجلس الوطني للصحافة، لا ينص على أن العضوية في المجلس هي عمل تطوعي بل نص في مادته 13 على تخصيص تعويض لفائدة أعضاء المجلس عن الأعمال التي يقومون بها والأعباء التي يتحملونها.
وبالتالي فهذه التعويضات الممنوحة لفائدة أعضاء المجلس هي تعويضات قانونية كما أنها أولا: ليست بأجرة شهرية بل تمنح مقابل الحضور والاشتغال.
ثانيا : تخصم منها الضريبة على الدخل. ثالثا : عمليا وواقعيا لا يمكن لجميع الأعضاء الحضور في جميع الاجتماعات بالنظر لالتزاماتهم المهنية أو بفعل ظروف أخرى، كما أنه بالرغم أن المجلس يقوم بإنجاز دراسات وإعداد تقارير فإن أعضاء المجلس لا يتقاضون أي مقابل عنها عكس المجالس والمؤسسات الوطنية الأخرى.
صلاحيات المجلس الوطني للصحافة، حسب قانونه، تتجاوز كثيرا صلاحيات العديد من المجالس الاخرى من ضمنها التنظيم الذاتي لقطاع الصحافة والنشر، ووضع نظامه الداخلي الذي يصادق عليه بنص تنظيمي.
– وضع ميثاق أخلاقيات المهنة يدخل حيز التطبيق بعد مصادقة المجلس عليه ونشره بالجريدة الرسمية والسهر على تنفيذه .
– وضع الأنظمة الضرورية التي تضمن ممارسة مهنة الصحافة في احترام لقواعدها وأخلاقياتها والسهر على ضمان احترام المهنيين لها.
– منح بطاقة الصحافة المهنية، وممارسة دور الوساطة في النزاعات القائمة بين المهنيين أو بين هؤلاء والأغيار.
 – ممارسة دور التحكيم في النزاعات القائمة بين المهنيين؛ تتبع احترام حرية الصحافة.
-النظر في القضايا التأديبية التي تهم المؤسسات الصحفية والصحفيين المهنيين الذين أخلوا بواجباتهم المهنية وميثاق أخلاقيات المهنة والنظام الداخلي للمجلس والأنظمة الأخرى التي يضعها.
– إبداء الرأي في شأن مشاريع القوانين والمراسيم المتعلقة بالمهنة أو بممارستها، وكذا في جميع القضايا المعروضة عليه من لدن الإدارة.
– اقتراح الإجراءات التي من شأنها تطوير قطاع الصحافة والنشر وتأهيليه وتحديثه.
– إعداد الدراسات المرتبطة بقطاع الصحافة والنشر وبمخططات تأهيل القطاع.
– المساهمة في تنظيم التكوين المستمر لفائدة الصحفيين وغيرهم من المستخدمين العاملين في قطاع الصحافة والنشر .
– إقامة علاقات تعاون وشراكة مع الهيئات الوطنية أو الدولية التي لها نفس الأهداف قصد تبادل الخبرات والتجارب في ميدان الصحافة والنشر.

‫2 تعليقات

  1. اين هي الارقام و الوقائع التي جاءت في عنوان المقال و التي تكشف عن تضليل صاحب المقال و محاولته التستر على فضيخة التعويضات الريعية بالملايير و التي يراد بها شراء سكوت و صمت الصحافيين على تكميم الافواه و هي السياسة التي يتبعها المخزن منذ زمان ،شراء الذمم ،و اغراق المجالس و الجمعيات في الريع و الامتيازات و هي سياسة للترغيب و ان لم تنجح مع البعض يتم اللجوء الى الترهيب .و لا احد يخفى عليه ان الاحزاب و النقابات و العديد من الجمعيات و المجالس اضحت ابواق دعاية للنظام المخزني لا غير و تنشر فقط ما يعجب المخزن و تحجب ما من شانه ان يعكر صفوه .

  2. المهم أعطاوكم بينما كاين ناس يستاهلو أو ماعطاوهمش

