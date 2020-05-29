حجز طن و 100 كيلوغرام من مخدر الحشيش بإقليم شفشاون

منذ ساعتين
0
هبة بريس : تطوان 
تمكنت عناصر الدرك الملكي بإقليم شفشاون، صباح اليوم الجمعة، من حجز طن و 100 كيلوغرام من مخدر الحشيش، كان معدا للتهريب إلى أروبا.
وحسب مصادر، فإن عملية الحجز تمت بجماعة بني صالح بضواحي شفشاون، خلال تفتيش سيارتين اشتبهت فيهما دورية عناصر الدرك.
وأدت عملية التفتيش إلى العثور على رزم متعددة للحشيش داخل السيارتين، في حين فر أصحاب السيارتين إلى وجهات مجهولة بعد اقتراب الدرك.
وفتحت المصالح الدركية تحقيقا في القضية، كما أطلقت عملية بحث في حق المشتبه فيهم., تحت إشراف النيابة العامة.
وتندرج هذه العملية في إطار المجهودات التي تقوم بها القيادة الجهوية للدرك الملكي بتطوان من أجل محاربة التهريب الدولي للمخدرات.

