الهيني يكتب :”تدوينات متطرفة تهاجم الوطن عبر قاموس الظلامية والأصولية“

محمد الهيني
كلّما أثير نقاش عمومي حول مسألة الحريات الفردية بالمغرب، إلا وتطفو معه نُزوعات التطرف في بعض الصفحات على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي ووسائط الاتصال الجماهيري، كما تتعالى معها، للأسف الشديد، نزعات التعصب ورجم الناس باتهامات وأوسام تمييزية، تنهل من قاموس الظلامية والأصولية المجسّدة في أقصى تجلياتها وأبعادها.
الاستحقاق الأول.. قضية سليمان الريسوني
أولى هذه الاستحقاقات على مذبح الحرية الفردية، كانت قضية سليمان الريسوني التي شكلت تمرينا حقيقيا ل”مناضلي حقوق الإنسان” بالمغرب، والذين أخفقوا في استحقاق الدفاع عن “الحقوق الجندرية”، وسقطوا في براثن الانتصار للنظرة الإقصائية والتمييزية إزاء أصحاب الأقليات الجنسية، بدعوى أنهم غير جديرين بالحماية القانونية والأخلاقية.
فالمحامي عبد المولى الماروري كان أول من  سارع بوسم الضحية محمد آدم بأنه سليل “قوم لوط”، في إماءة واضحة إلى أنه أولى ب” الصيّحة وسِجّيل السماء”، وأن لا حق له في قبول شكايته أمام قضاء الأرض، وهو نفسه الطرح الذي جاهر به الوزير الأسبق في حقوق الإنسان والنقيب السابق محمد زيان، والذي جاسر بالقول بأن “قوم لوط” ليس لهم من شيء في  الأرض إلا العذاب الإلهي، معتبرا بأن “المثلية” هي في حد ذاتها سبب مشروع لإسقاط الحق في الدعوى والاقتصاص القانوني.
أما الجمعية المغربية لحقوق الإنسان فقد مارست تطرفا من نوع آخر إزاء الضحية، رغم أنها حاولت ظاهريا التوفيق بين مرجعيتها الحقوقية والمواقف السياسية الراسخة لأعضائها ، إذ اختصرت بشكل سمج وفج “الضحية ومعاناته النفسية جراء هتك العرض والإقصاء المجتمعي”، وكأنه مجرد ” تدوينة مجهولة أو لشخص غير معلوم الهوية”، وهي التي كان أولى أن تدرك بأن (مجتمع الميم) لا يتحرك في المجتمعات الشرقية والإسلامية عموما إلا من وراء حجاب أو من خلف هويات مستعارة، بسبب الطابوهات العائلية والمجتمعية، التي تساهم اليوم الجمعية المغربية لحقوق الإنسان في ترصيدها والانتصار لدعاة الغلو فيها.
ويأبى التطرف والتعصب إلا أن يشغلا النقاش العمومي الافتراضي في مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، وأن يواجها الأفكار المختلفة عنهما بالدعاء بالفجور وويلات الثبور. وقد صدح بالتطرف، هذه المرة، موظف سابق بوزارة الشؤون الخارجية والتعاون، الذي كان قد استقال في سنة 2010 بعدما رفض الانتقال من مكان تشدده بالسعودية إلى جماهيرية القذافي آنذاك.
فحامل لواء التطرف الجديد، بنكهة الوهابية، يؤاخذ على أجهزة العدالة الجنائية بالمغرب تحريك المتابعة في حق سليمان الريسوني بناءً على “تدوينة في الفايسبوك للشاذ الذي لم يتقدم بأية شكاية”، واسما في نفس السياق المغرب ب”الوثن” بدلا من “الوطن”، ومنافحا عن المحامي الماروري صاحب نظرية ” قوم لوط”، والذي اختلط عليه لقبه الشخصي فسمّاه “عبد الرزاق بدلا من عبد المولى”!!!
ولم يقف صاحب التدوينات المتطرفة السوداء، عند حد الانتصار لفكرة الإقصاء المجتمعي والقيمي لضحية سليمان الريسوني، بل كان أكثر تشددا من التطرف ذاته، إذ طالب، كل من له خلفية أو مرجعية دينية من الفاعلين السياسيين والمجتمعيين بالمغرب، بأن يلتحقوا بالنفير العام لمواجهة الدولة وأجهزتها، التي قال بأنها   ” تستنجد بالعاهرات وقوم لوط”، وكأننا أمام نسخة جديدة من أيمن الظاهري وأبو مصعب الزرقاوي وأبوبكر البغدادي.. في دعواتهم للحرب “غير المقدسة” باسم الدين.
الاستحقاق الثاني.. نقاش الدين والسياسة.
لأن التطرف هو نتاج فكر متعصب، يرفض الحق رغم قيام الدليل. فقد أبى الموظف السابق، والمثقل بأوزار التشدد، إلا أن ينفث أصوليته المتطرفة من مكان إقامته بشبه الجزيرة العربية في كل النقاشات العمومية بالمغرب. فقد أعاد تقاسم ومشاركة التدوينات التي تزدري أستاذة الفلسفة وتصفها ب” الفاجرة” و”البائرة”، معتبرا ذلك “نعم الرد شاف كاف”،  كما وسمها ب” المتطاولة” على الدين، في دعوة مبطنة لضعاف التكوين العقدي لاستباحة دمها أو تعنيفها، مثلما وقع في تجارب مماثلة كقضية شارلي إيبدو وسلمان رشدي وغيرهما.
وإمعانا في الغلو المتدثر بأسجية الدين والملتحف لأردية التطرف، فقد نعت الموظف الدبلوماسي السابق المدونة مايسة سلامة الناجي ب”المتحولة”، ووصف موظفي الدولة المغربية ب”كهنة المعبد”، متهكما في الوقت نفسه، بسخرية سوداء، على الممثل رفيق بوبكر عندما تساءل مستنكرا” لماذا لم يتطاول على النظام؟ أم نشوة الخمر مبرمجة على الإسلام؟”.
إنها شذرات من تدوينات التطرف الظلامي، التي تطل علينا من محراب الوهابية، غير مؤمنة بالاختلاف في وجهات النظر، ومفرطة في تقييد حقوق الناس في الاختلاف والاعتقاد، وجازمة بأنها تملك وحدها حقيقة النضال.. مثلما يعتقد موظفون سابقون أو معزولون بأنهم يملكون بدورهم الحقيقة المطلقة.. ولنا أبلغ مثال على ذلك في محمد راضي الليلي ومصطفى أديب والدبلوماسي السابق علاء الدين بنهدي…الخ.

