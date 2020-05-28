عمال شركة ”بيمو“ يتفاجؤون بعدم تسجيلهم ب”CNSS“ ويصرحون :”كيهدونا وكيقولنا لهضرتو نطردوكم“

منذ 18 ثانية
0

ما رأيك؟
المجموع 0 آراء
0

هل أعجبك الموضوع !

+ = Verify Human or Spambot ?

مقالات ذات صلة

Photo of أول خروج إعلامي للرابور ”ولد الكرية“ بعد إطلاق سراحه

أول خروج إعلامي للرابور ”ولد الكرية“ بعد إطلاق سراحه

منذ 29 دقيقة
Photo of تصريح صحفي من مقر وزارة الصحة – 28 ماي

تصريح صحفي من مقر وزارة الصحة – 28 ماي

منذ 4 ساعات
Photo of المخرج المتألق هشام الجباري يكشف عن سر نجاح ”سلمات أبو البنات“ و ”زهر الباتول“

المخرج المتألق هشام الجباري يكشف عن سر نجاح ”سلمات…

منذ 10 ساعات
Photo of تفاصيل متابعة الممثل المغربي رفيق بوبكر في حالة سراح

تفاصيل متابعة الممثل المغربي رفيق بوبكر في حالة سراح

منذ 24 ساعة
Photo of موظف سابق بـ”ريضال” يكشف أسرار خطيرة عن الشركة

موظف سابق بـ”ريضال” يكشف أسرار خطيرة عن الشركة

منذ يوم واحد
Photo of عراك بالأسلحة البيضاء يرسل شابين ووالدهما المسن لسجن عكاشة

عراك بالأسلحة البيضاء يرسل شابين ووالدهما المسن لسجن عكاشة

منذ يوم واحد
Photo of تصريح صحفي من مقر وزارة الصحة – 27 ماي

تصريح صحفي من مقر وزارة الصحة – 27 ماي

منذ يوم واحد
Photo of تصريح صحفي من مقر وزارة الصحة – 26 ماي

تصريح صحفي من مقر وزارة الصحة – 26 ماي

منذ يومين
Photo of رسام بسلا يستغل الحجر الصحي من أجل استلهام أفكار إبداعية في مجاله الفني

رسام بسلا يستغل الحجر الصحي من أجل استلهام أفكار…

منذ 3 أيام
Photo of في ظروف غامضة ..سقوط شابة من شرفة شقة بالطابق الثالث بالدارالبيضاء

في ظروف غامضة ..سقوط شابة من شرفة شقة بالطابق…

منذ 3 أيام

اترك تعليقاً

لن يتم نشر عنوان بريدك الإلكتروني.

زر الذهاب إلى الأعلى
close button
الآن يُمكنكم تحميل تطبيق موقع "هبة بريس" المزيد +
إغلاق

تحرص ar.hibapress.com على حماية خصوصية المعلومات الشخصية التي تتلقاها منكم عند استخدام مختلف خدماتها . cookies

Cookie settings

Below you can choose which kind of cookies you allow on this website. Click on the "Save cookie settings" button to apply your choice.

FunctionalOur website uses functional cookies. These cookies are necessary to let our website work.

AnalyticalOur website uses analytical cookies to make it possible to analyze our website and optimize for the purpose of a.o. the usability.

Social mediaOur website places social media cookies to show you 3rd party content like YouTube and FaceBook. These cookies may track your personal data.

AdvertisingOur website places advertising cookies to show you 3rd party advertisements based on your interests. These cookies may track your personal data.

OtherOur website places 3rd party cookies from other 3rd party services which aren't Analytical, Social media or Advertising.