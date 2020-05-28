السرحاني ثانيا في الطوندونس باغنيته الجديدة “طلعتك بزاف’

منذ دقيقتين
0
القسم الفني _ هبة بريس
أًصدر الفنان المغربي، أيمن السرحاني، أغنيته الجديدة يوم  على قناته الرسمية على يوتيوب وتحمل عنوان «أنا طلعتك بزاف».
وحققت الأغنية نسبة مشاهدة عالية قياسية تعدت 4 ملايين مشاهدة بعد يوم فقط من طرحها للمشاهدة.
 كلمات الأغنية من تاليف رياض الشيالي اما التلحين كان من نصيب الفنان السرحاني نفيه، فيما تكلف بالتوزيع فتكلف به «صفير»
وكان أيمن السرحاني، قد أعلن في وقت سابق في صفحته على انستغرام عن استعداده لإطلاق عمله الفني بعد عيد الفطر بايام قليلة.

ما رأيك؟
المجموع 0 آراء
0

هل أعجبك الموضوع !

+ = Verify Human or Spambot ?

مقالات ذات صلة

Photo of وفاة زوج الفنانة أمال التمار

وفاة زوج الفنانة أمال التمار

منذ 5 ساعات
Photo of السرطان ينغص حياة الفنان “زريقة” و رفاقه يقودون حملة تبرعات لعمليته المستعجلة

السرطان ينغص حياة الفنان “زريقة” و رفاقه يقودون حملة…

منذ 8 ساعات
Photo of محمد عبده: الحجر جعلني أكتشف أن أبنائي 10 وليسوا 9!

محمد عبده: الحجر جعلني أكتشف أن أبنائي 10 وليسوا…

منذ يوم واحد
Photo of رفيق بوببكر….الدية عند الكرام الاعتذار

رفيق بوببكر….الدية عند الكرام الاعتذار

منذ يومين
Photo of ربيع القاطي نجم مغربي بمقومات عالمية

ربيع القاطي نجم مغربي بمقومات عالمية

منذ يومين
Photo of “أنا مسلم أبا عن جد” .. رفيق بوبكر يعتذر للمغاربة

“أنا مسلم أبا عن جد” .. رفيق بوبكر يعتذر…

منذ يومين
Photo of تسريب فيديو لرفيق بوبكر يسب الدين يثير سخط المغاربة

تسريب فيديو لرفيق بوبكر يسب الدين يثير سخط المغاربة

منذ يومين
Photo of الشوبي يدافع عن الممثل الذي ادى دور البيدوفيلي في “سلمات ابو البنات”

الشوبي يدافع عن الممثل الذي ادى دور البيدوفيلي في…

منذ 3 أيام
Photo of بعد إعلان إصابتها بكورونا .. الفنانة رجاء الجداوي: “لا تستهينوا بالمرض”

بعد إعلان إصابتها بكورونا .. الفنانة رجاء الجداوي: “لا…

منذ 3 أيام
Photo of نجلة رجاء الجداوي تكشف تفاصيل إصابة والدتها بكورونا

نجلة رجاء الجداوي تكشف تفاصيل إصابة والدتها بكورونا

منذ 4 أيام

اترك تعليقاً

لن يتم نشر عنوان بريدك الإلكتروني.

زر الذهاب إلى الأعلى
close button
الآن يُمكنكم تحميل تطبيق موقع "هبة بريس" المزيد +
إغلاق

تحرص ar.hibapress.com على حماية خصوصية المعلومات الشخصية التي تتلقاها منكم عند استخدام مختلف خدماتها . cookies

Cookie settings

Below you can choose which kind of cookies you allow on this website. Click on the "Save cookie settings" button to apply your choice.

FunctionalOur website uses functional cookies. These cookies are necessary to let our website work.

AnalyticalOur website uses analytical cookies to make it possible to analyze our website and optimize for the purpose of a.o. the usability.

Social mediaOur website places social media cookies to show you 3rd party content like YouTube and FaceBook. These cookies may track your personal data.

AdvertisingOur website places advertising cookies to show you 3rd party advertisements based on your interests. These cookies may track your personal data.

OtherOur website places 3rd party cookies from other 3rd party services which aren't Analytical, Social media or Advertising.