شُرطة سبتة المُحتلة تعترض مغاربة رفضوا العودة وتُخلي مراكز إيواء العالقين

منذ 11 دقيقة
هبة بريس – مكتب طنجة
أفادت مصادر اعلامية بسبتة المحتلة، أن سلطات الثغر السليب تدخلت صباح اليوم الثلاثاء 26 ماي لاخلاء قاعة لاليبرتاد” المخصصة للرياضة، بعد رفض مغاربة مغادرة الصالة في إطار عملية إعادة العالقين بسبب فيروس كوفيد-19 والتي دفعت المغرب الى اغلاق حدوده البرية والبحرية والجوية.
وأضافت المصادر أن سلطات المدينة المحتلة، أخلت القاعة من 15 مغربيا كانوا يتواجدرن بالقاعة منذ أزيد من شهرين, إلى جانب مواطنين آخرين تمكنوا من العودة الى المملكة عبر مرحلتين شملت أزيد من 300 مراطن.
ووفق ما أوردته مصادر إعلامية بالثغر المحتل، فحوالي 15 شخصا (لم تحدد سلطات الثغر المحتل، طبيعة ووضعية رفضهم العودة الى المغرب) تم إخراجهم من القاعة الرياضية التي كانت تأوي عدد هام من المغاربة الذين كانوا عالقين بالمدينة منذ 13 مارس الماضي عقب إغلاق المغرب لحدوده البرية.
وأعلن يوم الخميس (14 ماي 2020) عن اتفاق بين المغرب وإسبانيا حول ترتيب عمليات إجلاء مواطني البلدين من الجهتين معا، إذ تقرر انطلاق الرحلات البرية اليوم الجمعة الماضي حيث تم اعادة 300 مواطن مغربي كان عالقا وفق بيانات وقوائم متفق عليها بين سلطات الثغر المحتل ونظيرتها المغربية ، فيما شهدت المرحلة الثانية إرباكا مقصودا من لدن سلطات سبتة المحتلة التي أدرجت أسماء غير واردة في القوائم المتفق بشأنها.

