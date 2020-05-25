جنود جائحة ”كورونا“ يدعون الحكومة للتفاعل مع ملفهم المطلبي

منذ 3 ساعات
1
هبة بريس – الرباط 
ثمنت النقابة المستقلة لأطباء القطاع العام، الأدوار الطلائعية الجسيمة التي تقوم بها الأطقم الطبية خاصة، إلى جانب كل الفئات المتدخلة، بكل وطنية وتضامن وبذل وعطاء ونكران ذات، متناسين مؤقتا همومهم الكثيرة المتراكمة، مستحضرين فقط السلامة بالذات، أولوية الأولويات.
واستحضرت النقابة في بلاغ توصلت جريدة ”هبة بريس“ بنسخة منه، :” ذكرى النضال المستميت 25 ماي 2011 المجيدة، حين عم التشاؤم بتهالك ظروف العمل، كما رسمناها عبر مسيرات: الكرامة، والغضب، والعطاء، والحداد.. دفاعاً عن ملفنا المطلبي الوطني المشروع، وعلى رأسه تحسين ظروف الاستقبال والاشتغال، ورد الاعتبار للدكتوراة في الطب والصيدلة وجراحة الأسنان، وتحقيق العدالة بالمعادلة، علمياً وإدارياً، مادياً ومعنوياً، وتخويل الرقم الاستدلالي 509 بكامل  تعويضاته، وإضافة درجتين بعد درجة خارج الإطار…“.
واغتنمت النقابة الفرصة لتحية :”ارتفاع الحس والوعي الجماهيري لكل أطياف المواطنين بالمجتمع المغربي وهيئاته التنظيمية والشعبية، بعِظم المسؤوليات الجسيمة المٌلقاة خاصةً على عاتق أطرنا الطبية العمومية، ووقوفِهم على حقيقة حافة الانهيار التي كانت عليها منظومتنا الصحية العمومية، وما فتأت نقابتنا المستقلة تدق ناقوس الخطر بشأنها، حيث عبر الجميع عن صادق الشكر والتحية والإكبار، وعميم الامتنان والاعتبار، مما أرجع الثقة في النفس والإصرار على المثابرة والاستمرار… ويبقى اعتراف الحكومة بمشروعية كامل مطالبنا، وتحقيق تنْفِيذها، مصب اهتمامِنا وانتظار قواعدِنا، بعد صمت رهيب، طويل وغريب، جثم على صدورنا بدون رحمة لسنوات عجاف ضائعات، قوبِلت باستقالات في عدة مئات“.
وأوضحت النقابة أنه وعلى خطى الأمل، موازاةً بمحاربة الفيروس، جمدت طلبات الاستقالة ومظاهر الاحتجاج، فوحدت صفوف جيش الدفاع الأبيض، ”مٌقْسِمين على ألّا نبرح الميدان إلّا منتصرين لمواطنينا، أو هالكين دونه“.
واسترسلت النقابة في بلاغها معاهدتها  لقواعدها أن لن تتخلى عن ملفها المطلبي، ومواصلة النضال من أجله، ملتمسين مستقبلاً في ذلك كل السبل والأشكال المشروعة، إلى حين تحقيقه واقعاً لكل الأطباء والصيادلة وجرّاحي الأسنان بالقطاع الصحي العمومي، الذي أصبح صمّام الأمان، لسلامة الصحة والأبدان، لعموم الشعب بدون استثناء، فــي ظرف تاريخـــي كلـــــه استثنــــــاء.
وواصل البلاغ بالثناء على جميع الأطر الطبية العاملة في مواجهة فيروس كورونا وغيره، بالقول :”لا يفوتنا أن نذكٌر بكل تنويه واعتزاز، لنشٌدّ على أياديهم بكل التضامن المفروض، المئات من الأطر الطبية، خاصّةً ذوي الاختصاصات القليلة والنادرة، وذات الطابع الاستعجالي، من إنعاش وأصناف الجِراحات، والمٌرابطون لما يربو عن 3أشهر بمختلف أقاليم عملهم، بعيداً عن أقاليم إقامة أهلهم، وهم في إلزامية طاغية، لا تتوفّر فيها شروط الإنسانية، بعيداً عن التمكن من الاستفادة من حق الحراسة بشروط توفير العدد الكافي من الأطر المٌتناوبة، وقد وصلوا الليل بالنهار، في غياب البديل المٌعوِّض حتّى في الاستفادة من الراحة البيولوجية الواجبة، في ظِل تضييق الحق في التنقّل، المٌوازي للحِجر الصّحي المفروض، حيث يٌطيقونه كاملاً على كاهِلهم 100⁒ في الوقت الذي يطبّق بنِسب متباينة على الباقين، وكثير منهم بمناطق بعيدة يئِنّون في صمت، بل ولا يجدون من بعض رؤساءهم الإداريين، إلّا التضييق تلو الضغوط، وما هم إلّا بشرٌ عاديون، بدون طاقات صبرٍ واحتمال استثنائية أو أسطورية، وقد سجّلنا بهذا الصدد، ونحن نتابع عن كثب أوضاعهم الموسومة بانسداد الأفق، بضع محاولات انتحار متفاوتة، هي قيد التتبع والعلاج، ما يدفعنا إلى كثير من الوقاية، قبل <وقوع الفأس في الرأس> وذلك بتحريك عجلة إصلاح اختلالات القطاع الصحّي العمومي برمّته، عاجــــلاً لا آجــــلاً“.
وواصل البلاغ قائلاً :”إن الطبيب مجبُول على البذل من وقته ومجهوداته ومعلوماته، وفرحه وخوفه لأجل صحة ومصلحة المريض إلى أن يُشفى، وسهره بحراسته ليلا والناس نيام وبنهايات الأسبوع والعطل ومٌجمل الأعياد، وديمومته 24/24ساعة و7/7 أيام… ولِـنقٌـل إجمالاً: بطريقة متميزة عن باقي المهن، وفي  ظروف عمل صعبة في كثير من الأحيان، مع النقص العددي في الأطر الطبية والشبه الطبية والتجهيزات البيوطبية، وتحت الضغط النفسي المستمر، والذي أكدته جٌلّ خلاصات الدراسات المٌختصّة“.
ودعت النقابة قواعدها المٌتضامنة، باستشراف بريق الفرج عمّا قريب، إلى مزيد من العطاء بحركة تضامنية نبيلة، وذلك بالتبرٌّع بدمهم طواعيةً وجهد المٌستطاع، عن طريق التوجه ابتداء من الغد، إلى أقرب مراكز تحاقن الدم، تضامناً مع الحالات الصعبة المحتاجة لقطرات دم زكية من المٌواطنين، وتوازياً مع تبرعاتهم المقتطعة سلفاً دون استشارة من رواتبهم المٌتواضعة.
كما دعت النقابة، مرّةً أٌخرى الحكومة إلى التفاعل إيجابياً مع كل ملفنا المطلبي المشروع، إسوةً بما أظهره المٌواطنون قاطبةً، من تفاعل إيجابي مٌشرف مع قضايا الصحة والطب والأطباء، واستحضار العدل في كل التحفيزات المرتقبة.
كما دعت في الختام أيضاً إلى عدم الانجرار، ”وراء دعوات عجِلة وشادّة لبعض المنابر والجهات، ونحذِّرها من وِزر الانسياق، إلى تمرير أي مشاريع أوتعديل لقوانين، تعتبر من صميم الممارسة الطبية، غي غفلةِ انهماك أصحاب الشّأن بمكافحة الجائحة، ونؤكِّد أننا سنسلك كل الطرق القانونية المتاحة، وسنطرق كل أبواب الجهات المعنية، للحيلولة من مغبّة تقزيم الأداء والمهام الطّبية المنوطة بقٌدٌسية مسؤوليات جِسام“.

ما رأيك؟
المجموع 0 آراء
0

هل أعجبك الموضوع !

+ = Verify Human or Spambot ?

مقالات ذات صلة

Photo of حالة واحدة تفصل درعة تافيلالت عن “جهة بدون كورونا”

حالة واحدة تفصل درعة تافيلالت عن “جهة بدون كورونا”

منذ 3 ساعات
Photo of أيرلندا.. صفر وفيات لأول مرة منذ 11 أسبوعا

أيرلندا.. صفر وفيات لأول مرة منذ 11 أسبوعا

منذ 3 ساعات
Photo of نسبة الشفاء بجهة مراكش آسفي تصل إلى 84,9 في المئة

نسبة الشفاء بجهة مراكش آسفي تصل إلى 84,9 في…

منذ 3 ساعات
Photo of جائحة كرونا تخرج نقيب المحامين “محمد بريكو ” عن صمته ‬ ( حوار )

جائحة كرونا تخرج نقيب المحامين “محمد بريكو ” عن…

منذ 3 ساعات
Photo of انتشار أمني بالجديدة لتطبيق حظر التجوال الذي فرضته كورونا + فيديو

انتشار أمني بالجديدة لتطبيق حظر التجوال الذي فرضته كورونا…

منذ 4 ساعات
Photo of وزارة الصحة : انخفاض طفيف لمؤشر انتشار فيروس كورونا بالمغرب

وزارة الصحة : انخفاض طفيف لمؤشر انتشار فيروس كورونا…

منذ 4 ساعات
Photo of كوفيد 19: إعلان إقليم الفقيه بنصالح خاليا من الإصابة

كوفيد 19: إعلان إقليم الفقيه بنصالح خاليا من الإصابة

منذ 4 ساعات
Photo of الأمم المتحدة تتضامن مع القارة السمراء في تصديها لجائحة “كورونا “

الأمم المتحدة تتضامن مع القارة السمراء في تصديها لجائحة…

منذ 5 ساعات
Photo of ابتداء من الغد..يمكن للأكشاك والمكتبات الاشتغال بدون ترخيص

ابتداء من الغد..يمكن للأكشاك والمكتبات الاشتغال بدون ترخيص

منذ 5 ساعات
Photo of “رونو طنجة” تُعلن إصابة خمسة عمّال بفيروس كورونا

“رونو طنجة” تُعلن إصابة خمسة عمّال بفيروس كورونا

منذ 6 ساعات

تعليق واحد

  1. ها حنا بدينا
    إذا كاتضحيو مع البلاد فالتضحية تكون بدون مقابل
    ثم كيف لنقابة الأطباء لا تضم إلا الأطباء أن تشكر الأطباء.
    يشكرون أنفسهم

اترك تعليقاً

لن يتم نشر عنوان بريدك الإلكتروني.

زر الذهاب إلى الأعلى
close button
الآن يُمكنكم تحميل تطبيق موقع "هبة بريس" المزيد +
إغلاق

تحرص ar.hibapress.com على حماية خصوصية المعلومات الشخصية التي تتلقاها منكم عند استخدام مختلف خدماتها . cookies

Cookie settings

Below you can choose which kind of cookies you allow on this website. Click on the "Save cookie settings" button to apply your choice.

FunctionalOur website uses functional cookies. These cookies are necessary to let our website work.

AnalyticalOur website uses analytical cookies to make it possible to analyze our website and optimize for the purpose of a.o. the usability.

Social mediaOur website places social media cookies to show you 3rd party content like YouTube and FaceBook. These cookies may track your personal data.

AdvertisingOur website places advertising cookies to show you 3rd party advertisements based on your interests. These cookies may track your personal data.

OtherOur website places 3rd party cookies from other 3rd party services which aren't Analytical, Social media or Advertising.