في ظروف إستثنائية مسلمون بإيطاليا يؤدون صلاة العيد عن بعد مرتدين الكمامات

منذ دقيقتين
0
عبد اللطيف الباز ـ هبة بريس 
بالتنسيق مع الجهات الحكومية المختصة وإدارة مسجد كومو أدت الجالية الإسلامية بمدينة كومو بجهة لومبارديا شمال إيطاليا ، صباح اليوم الأحد، صلاة عيد الفطر في إحدى الساحات التي خصصتها السلطات المدينة، بعد إنقطاع طويل عن المساجد ضمن تدابير  الاحترازية لمكافحة تفشي فيروس كورونا القاتل.
وأفادت مصادر مطلعة، أن مدة الصلاة استغرقت نصف ساعة فقط، بموجب قرار حكومي، مع منع المعايدات الجماعية، والحفاظ على التباعد الإجتماعي أثناء إقامة الصلاة بالساحة.
كما حظرت السلطات على المصلين أداء صلاة العيد  دون ارتداء الكمامات الطبية.
وقبل أسبوعين رفعت إيطاليا  حظر إقامة صلوات الجماعة، الذي كانت فرضته في مارس  الماضي.
إلا أن القرار يستثني المسنين فوق 65 عاما، والأشخاص الذين لا يرتدون الكمامات، وكل من درجة حرارته مرتفعة
وقد توافدت الجالية  على الساحة المخصصة لصلاة العيد جموع المصلين من أبناء أفراد الجالية المسلمة من مختلف الجنسيات لأداء الصلاة العيد في جو من الخشوع والروحانية في هذه المناسبة ابدينية التي يظهر فيها المسلمين تماسكهم وتوحدهم وتواصلهم أينما تواجدوا في بقاع العالم وحرصهم على الحفاظ على هويتهم وتقاليديهم الإسلامية العريقة بالرغم من استقرارهم بديار المهجر.

