العثماني :حققنا الاكتفاء الذاتي في الكمامات الطبية والمُعقمات

منذ 11 دقيقة
0

اس. بويعقوبي- هبة بريس

قال سعد الدين العثماني الأمين العام لحزب العدالة والتنمية خلال ندوة مباشرة تُبثّ على الصفحة الرسمية لحزب الاستقلال، وتجمع نزار بركة الأمين العام لحزب الاستقلال ومحمد نبيل بنعبدالله الأمين العام لحزب التقدم والاشتراكية لمناقشة موضوع “مساهمة الأحزاب الوطنية في مواجهة جائحة كورونا وأي استشراف للمستقبل”، (قال) أن الحكومة تمد يدها للاحزاب السياسية من أجل تدبير المرحلة وذلك من خلال ترجيح كفة المصلحة العامة للوطن.
وأضاف العثماني في تدخله، أن المغرب اليوم أصبح يصدر الكمامات الطبية بمعايير دولية دقيقة ومضبوطة وهذا أمر يبعث على الايجاب، لافتا أن هذا الامر أعطى دفعة قوية لقطاع النسيج على المستوى الوطني، ما جعل المغرب يحقق الاكتفاء الذاتي في انتاج المواد المعقمة والكمامات في الوقت الذي يوجد فيه صراع عالمي حول هاته المواد حسب تعبير العثماني.
وأردف العثماني ، أنه إلى جانب الايجابيات توجد نواقص وهو ماتقوم به لجنة اليقظة الاقتصادية في كل اجتماع من خلال الاستماع لشكايات المواطنين بغية تطوير عملها وتصحيح ما يظهر لها بناء على شكايات المواطنين أو الفاعلين المدنيين والسياسسين.
ولفت العثماني أنه قد تم اطلاق بوابة للشكايات للاشخاص الذين لم يستفيدوا من الدعم المخصص للفئات الهشة مما يوحي بوجود عمل تفاعلي للانصات للمواطنين.

