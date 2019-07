قادة افريقيا يعلنون منطقة “تجارة حرّة” بالقارة السمراء

(Front row, LtoR): Egyptian President and AU chairman Abdel Fattah Al-Sissi, Niger's President Mahamadou Issoufou, Equatorial Guinea's President Teodoro Obiang, Congo's President Denis Sassou Nguesso and Rwanda's President Paul Kagame pose before the opening of the African Union (AU) summit at the Palais des Congres in Niamey, on July 7, 2019. - African leaders met on July 7 in Niger for the African Union (AU) summit, to sign a landmark free trade agreement, and to discuss looming security and migration crises on the continent. (Photo by ISSOUF SANOGO / AFP)