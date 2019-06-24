بلجيكا تعتقل رجلا يشتبه بتخطيطه لهجوم على السفارة الأميركية

Police officers take part in an operation in Schaerbeek - Schaarbeek, Brussels, late on March 24, 2016. Six people were arrested on March 24, 2016 in a series of police operations in the Belgian capital, the federal prosecutor's office said, two days after jihadist attacks in Brussels left 31 dead. Raids have also taken place in the Brussels district of Schaerbeek where the three airport attackers left from on March 22 morning carrying three explosive-packed suitcases. There have been no arrests in the neighbourhood. / AFP / Belga / NICOLAS MAETERLINCK / Belgium OUT