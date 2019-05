النمسا تحظر الحجاب في المدارس الابتدائية

TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY AMMAR KARIM An Iraqi woman walks with her fully veiled daughter in Baghdad on March 18, 2014. A bill before Iraq's parliament that opponents say legalises child marriage and marital rape has sparked controversy ahead of elections as secular activists face off against the draft law's backers. The bill, the Jaafari Personal Status Law, sets out rules to do with inheritance, marriage and divorce. Supporters of the draft, named after a Shiite Muslim school of jurisprudence, say it simply regulates practices already existing in day-to-day life. AFP PHOTO/AHMAD AL-RUBAYE