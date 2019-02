تفاصيل دعم و تشجيع الزراعة المستدامة للأشجار المثمرة بجبال المغرب

Agricultural diversification is important not only to increase profitability but also to improve livelihoods and nutrition. Orchards, whose produce contain vital supplies of vitamins and are good cash crops, are important to achieve this goal. Mirzoev Muhabat, a beneficiary of 500 fruit trees from an AKDN initiative, has planted pear, peach, apricot, cherry and walnut trees. Photo: AKDN / Jean-Luc Ray